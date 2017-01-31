How Sally Yates' life and career formed the principles that just got her fired

CRACKING DOWN ON CORPORATIONS IN WASHINGTON DC
In September of 2015, Yates sent a letter to Department of Justice attorneys that became known as the "Yates memo." It declares that corporations need to be held to account.
"Fighting corporate fraud and other misconduct is a top priority of the Department of Justice," writes Yates.
"One of the most effective ways to combat corporate misconduct is by seeking accountability from the individuals who perpetrated the wrongdoing.
"Such accountability is important for several reasons: It deters future illegal activity, it incentivizes changes in corporate behavior, it ensures that the proper parties are held responsible for their actions, and it promotes the public's confidence in our justice system."
She details the reasons it can be challenging to hold corporations responsible, and outlines best practices for doing it regardless.
In it, Yates also shows a willingness to combat white-collar crime, even if it isn't the most lucrative choice.
"Although in the short term certain cases against individuals may not provide as robust a monetary return on the Department's investment, pursuing individual actions in civil corporate matters will result in significant long-term deterrence."