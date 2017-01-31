How Sally Yates' life and career formed the principles that just got her fired

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates just took a stand against her very powerful boss.

Yates questioned the legality of President Donald Trump's immigration ban barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — and the move got her fired.

Regardless of your politics, developing the principles that enable you to stand up to the leader of the free world isn't something that happens overnight. Here's a look at the family background and career that helped form Yates' steely resolve.