Netflix has a device that lets you control it with your mind

Don't touch that remote: The Netflix and chill experience got even easier.



Engineers at the streaming video platform have invented a way to scroll and play videos with your mind. Using a modified Muse device — a headband that is intended to help with meditation — users can nod to select shows or movies and think "play" in order to get the title to start. The device, called MindFlix, works by reading brain activity and using the readings to perform predetermined functions. It's not currently for sale to the public, and it was not immediately clear when it would be, if ever.