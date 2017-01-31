VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 jobs where workers are getting the biggest raises

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

Over the past year, the average American worker saw a 3.2% increase in pay and now earns $51,360 a year.

That's according to job site Glassdoor, which recently released a report that examines how salaries across multiple industries have grown or declined over the past year.

Retail jobs saw the biggest gains. For example, store manager wages grew 8.9% compared to last year. "Other retail jobs like retail key holder and cashier are also seeing gains, which likely result from rising minimum wages across the country and more retail companies raising employees' pay," Glassdoor reports.

Read on to see what other jobs are seeing the biggest pay increases and the average annual salary of each.

10. JAVA DEVELOPER

Average annual salary: $78,448
Year-over-year wage growth: 6.0%

9. RETAIL KEY HOLDER

Average annual salary: $29,981
Year-over-year wage growth: 6.2%

8. WEB DESIGNER

Average annual salary: $52,103
Year-over-year wage growth: 6.4%

7. TRUCK DRIVER

Average annual salary: $54,007
Year-over-year wage growth: 7.3%

6. INSURANCE AGENT

Average annual salary: $44,896
Year-over-year wage growth: 7.4%

5. RECRUITER

Average annual salary: $52,899
Year-over-year wage growth: 7.8%

4. ATTORNEY

Average annual salary: $102,291
Year-over-year wage growth: 8.1%

3. RESTAURANT COOK

Average annual salary: $30,029
Year-over-year wage growth: 8.6%

2. STORE MANAGER

Average annual salary: $50,015
Year-over-year wage growth: 8.9%

1. PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Average annual salary: $77,198
Year-over-year wage growth: 9.7%


Also check out the 10 highest-paying jobs in America right now.

