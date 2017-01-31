The 10 jobs where workers are getting the biggest raises

Over the past year, the average American worker saw a 3.2% increase in pay and now earns $51,360 a year.

That's according to job site Glassdoor, which recently released a report that examines how salaries across multiple industries have grown or declined over the past year.

Retail jobs saw the biggest gains. For example, store manager wages grew 8.9% compared to last year. "Other retail jobs like retail key holder and cashier are also seeing gains, which likely result from rising minimum wages across the country and more retail companies raising employees' pay," Glassdoor reports.

Read on to see what other jobs are seeing the biggest pay increases and the average annual salary of each.