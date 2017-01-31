Twitter inks another big sports live-streaming deal in its battle with Facebook, Snapchat

Twitter has signed a deal with European broadcaster Sky to live-stream "Deadline Day" – the final day for soccer clubs in the U.K. to hire new players – as it steps up the competition against rivals Facebook.

"Deadline Day" begins on Tuesday on Sky Sports and usually features a mix of analysis and rolling coverage of all the soccer stars that have been transferred to new clubs. In the U.K., it is watched very closely by avid soccer fans.

Twitter will live-stream three hours of coverage from the Sky Sports newsroom at 12 p.m. London time to 1 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the final hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Users who visit deadlineday.twitter.com, will see the live video with a stream of related tweets on the side.