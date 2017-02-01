This is the email Uber is sending to people who cancel their accounts

Uber is sending an email to people who canceled their accounts over the weekend reminding them that the company thinks President Donald Trump's immigration ban is "unjust, wrong, and against everything we stand for as a company."
The email suggests that the #DeleteUber movement, which arose on Twitter over the weekend and encouraged people to delete the Uber account from their phones, is having an effect.
Earlier today, a user tweeted a pictures of two emails that users received from Uber after deleting their account. Uber is sending the email on the right today to users who are canceling their accounts, CNBC has confirmed.
https://twitter.com/ashoncrawley/status/826564072535502849