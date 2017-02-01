This is the email Uber is sending to people who cancel their accounts

The email reminds those former users that Uber "shares your views on the unjust immigration ban," and guides them to CEO Travis Kalanick's statement on the issue. In that statement, Kalanick explains how Uber is planning to compensate drivers who are temporarily stuck outside the country because of the order.

The #DeleteUber movement started after the New York Taxi Workers Alliance called for a temporary halt to rides heading to John F. Kennedy airport as a gesture of solidarity with visitors who were held there after Trump's sudden order to restrict entry from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Uber continued to send drivers to JFK and announced it would not charge surge pricing:

Critics are also noting Kalanick's role on Trump's Economic Advisory Board, which was also the subject of a protest in San Francisco on inauguration day.

Meanwhile, competitor Lyft donated $1 million to the ACLU, garnering support among the protesters, although Lyft has its own ties to the Trump administration through investor Carl Icahn.

Uber would not comment on the number of people who have canceled their accounts, but it's clearly a lot higher than normal and the company seems to be more than a little concerned about it.