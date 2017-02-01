Suzy Welch: 4 signs you should quit your job immediately

The days of spending decades at one company are long gone.



The average worker will change jobs four times by the age of 32. In fact, 60 percent of professionals ages 20 to 37 say they are open to new career opportunities.



Knowing when you should (or shouldn't) quit your job can either fast-track your career or set you back, career experts and business leaders say.



So how do you know it's time to head for the exit? Best-selling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says the big decision boils down to a few specific factors.

According to Welch, these are four signs you should consider giving your two weeks notice immediately:

1. You're blocked

If you don't see a path for promotion or growth within your company, you might have to look elsewhere.

"There's someone above you who's never going to leave," Welch says. "Maybe it's the boss' daughter or son. Maybe it's a good employee. It doesn't matter, you're not going anywhere."