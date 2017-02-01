VISIT CNBC.COM

Suzy Welch: 4 signs you should quit your job immediately

The days of spending decades at one company are long gone.

The average worker will change jobs four times by the age of 32. In fact, 60 percent of professionals ages 20 to 37 say they are open to new career opportunities.

Knowing when you should (or shouldn't) quit your job can either fast-track your career or set you back, career experts and business leaders say.

So how do you know it's time to head for the exit? Best-selling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says the big decision boils down to a few specific factors.

According to Welch, these are four signs you should consider giving your two weeks notice immediately:

1. You're blocked

If you don't see a path for promotion or growth within your company, you might have to look elsewhere.

"There's someone above you who's never going to leave," Welch says. "Maybe it's the boss' daughter or son. Maybe it's a good employee. It doesn't matter, you're not going anywhere."

Author and business journalist Suzy Welch.
2. You can't outgrow your reputation

Going from a low-level position to a well-respected leader in the company can be difficult, since it's hard to escape your "embedded reputation." If you're in a situation where your boss still sees you as a junior-level employee despite having changed roles, it might be time to leave, says Welch.

"Say you started out as an assistant — some people will never see you as anything but," she says. "Or maybe you were part of a failed project. Sometimes failure can cling to you, even when it's not your fault."

3. You're not excited anymore

Spending eight hours or longer every day at a job that you're not passionate about is a mistake, according to Welch.

"If you're feeling 'meh' about the product or service your company is in, that's a sign too," she says. "Life is short and precious."

But before you quit, be sure it's not something that you could work to fix, such as boredom or stress, Welch says.

4. Another passion is calling you

Constantly thinking about another industry, job or passion could make for a smart career move, says Welch.

"If you're being called morning, noon and night to follow a particular passion, go for it," she says.

But leaving isn't always the answer

According to Welch, quitting your job simply because you're unhappy may not be a good enough reason.

"If you're feeling lukewarm about work, you might just be bored or burned out," she says.

Instead of leaving, look for ways to make your job more interesting. You could propose new projects that you're excited about or start checking in more often with your manager.

Quitting a job simply to become an entrepreneur is also risky, Welch says.

"If you just want to be your own boss, that's not a good reason to leave, either," she says. "Maybe you are the next Mark Zuckerberg, but being an entrepreneur isn't a lifestyle choice. It's the result of having an amazing idea. Do you have one?"

