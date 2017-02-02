This writer's tweet raised over $100,000 to wipe out students' school lunch debts

A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off.

Students that can't afford cafeteria lunches have the option to receive a meal at no charge — often a cheese sandwich and a carton of milk — and the cost is carried by the school district. Communities are rallying en masse to help pay off that debt.

Since these modest meals are sometimes distributed from a separate line, it can make a student's financial distress obvious to classmates. Ford herself received substitute lunches, and wanted to make a wider audience aware of the opportunity to help. The tweet resonated with her 66,000 (now 68,600) followers.

Kristina Arwood of Evansville, Indiana, was one of those followers inspired by Ford's words. She launched a campaign that so far has raised nearly $24,000 to pay lunch debts in her region.

"It really hit home for me. I grew up on free and reduced-price lunches, but even that 40 cents was hard to get together with four kids," Arwood told the Associated Press. "There were times I wouldn't eat because I didn't have money and didn't want to be labeled as the poor kid."

Arwood is just one of hundreds of people who've sprung to action.