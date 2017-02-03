Here's where to get deals at restaurants on Super Bowl Sunday

Still debating what to order for the Super Bowl? Well, there is no shortage of foods and deals to choose from.



Americans are expected to eat a whopping 1.33 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend, said a National Chicken Council annual report. That figure is up 2 percent, or about 30 million wings, from last year.

Not to mention countless numbers of pizzas.

Pizza Hut sold nearly $12 million in food across digital platforms alone during Super Bowl Sunday last year, setting a single-day digital sales record — up from around $10 million from 2015's Super Bowl.



Here are some Super Bowl food deals that might help satisfy your appetite on game day: