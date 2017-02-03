    BREAKING:  Trump's executive order directs Treasury to submit a report on possible financial regulation changes within 120 days

    Restaurants

    Here's where to get deals at restaurants on Super Bowl Sunday

    Customers select pizza slices from the pizza buffet table inside a Pizza Hut restaurant.
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Customers select pizza slices from the pizza buffet table inside a Pizza Hut restaurant.

    Still debating what to order for the Super Bowl? Well, there is no shortage of foods and deals to choose from.

    Americans are expected to eat a whopping 1.33 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend, said a National Chicken Council annual report. That figure is up 2 percent, or about 30 million wings, from last year.

    Not to mention countless numbers of pizzas.

    Pizza Hut sold nearly $12 million in food across digital platforms alone during Super Bowl Sunday last year, setting a single-day digital sales record — up from around $10 million from 2015's Super Bowl.

    Here are some Super Bowl food deals that might help satisfy your appetite on game day:

    Chicken

    • PDQ: Reserve a 25- or 50-piece Tender Platter for pick-up on Super Bowl Sunday and get another platter free of charge. The 25-piece platter costs $30 and the 50-piece platter is $57.50.
    • Hooters: Party Packs start at $39.99 for 50 boneless wings.
    • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: 50 wings for $25 (take-out only)
    • McDonald's: Get a 40 Chicken McNuggets delivered to your door for $7.99 on Super Bowl Sunday when you order through the UberEATS app.
    • Slim Chickens: Get a free side with the purchase of 30 wings or more.
    • Buffalo Wings & Rings: All carryout orders on Super Bowl Sunday will include a scratch-off card that offers customers the chance to win one of 50 $100 gift cards.

    Pizza

    • Papa John's: 40 percent off all online orders until Feb. 12 with the coupon code: SAVE6
    • Domino's: The pizza chain is allowing customers to order pizza via Facebook Messenger on Super Bowl Sunday.
    • Pizza Hut: $20 Big Party deal includes two large two-topping pizzas and bread sticks.
    • Cumberland Farms: Purchase a pizza for $6.99 on game day and get a side of mozzarella sticks or mac & cheese bites free.

    Other specials

    • Black Angus Steakhouse: Get a Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, fries and Bud Light for $10 on Sunday. The restaurant is also offering all-day happy hour drink specials.
    • TGIFridays: Tweet a football emoji at TGIFridays on Twitter and get an appetizer from the online ordering menu for a penny (carryout only).
    • P.F. Chang's: 20 percent off take-out and catering orders. Use the promo code: GAMEDAY.
    • Wienerschnitzel: On Sunday, get 50 Wienerschnitzel mini corn dogs for $10.
    • BurgerFi: Offering $50 burger boxes, which include 10 cheeseburgers.