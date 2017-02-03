Warren Buffett and Bill Gates think it’s ‘crazy’ to view job-stealing robots as bad

Technological innovation is rapidly increasing the potential of human productivity. In the short run, those advances mean that many workers, particularly those in lower-skilled positions, will lose their jobs to automation.

But billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates say that increasing the potential output of each human being is always a good thing.

"The idea of more output per capita — which is what the progress is made on productivity — that that should be harmful to society is crazy," says Buffett, speaking at a recent Facebook Live event broadcast from Columbia University and moderated by Charlie Rose.