How to get to next year's Super Bowl on a relatively shoestring budget

If you're heading to Houston for the Super Bowl this year, chances are the trip cost a pretty penny.

Hotels filled to capacity, exclusive parties, and expensive game tickets (if you're really lucky)—it all adds up. It all suggests the biggest game in professional sports is out of reach for the average person, right?

Well, perhaps not.

Robert Tuchman is an executive at Creative Artists Agency's (CAA) Premium Experience, a division of the entertainment management giant that creates Super Bowl packages for mostly corporate clients. He told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview that there's two ways to experience the Super Bowl, and one of those options is tailor-made for the cost-conscious.

"There's the value package, the individuals, the people who really just want to go and experience it, and those could run around five thousand to six thousand dollars and that's an all-inclusive package," Tuchman told CNBC recently.

"And then you have corporate spenders who add on things like 'meet and greets' with players and passes to parties and golf, and those could go in excess of $10,000 a person," he added.

This year, ticket prices—which tumbled sharply after NFC darlings, the Dallas Cowboys, were knocked out of contention—are just right for those on a budget.