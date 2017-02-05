This Super Bowl champion shares his secrets to success on and off the field 2 Hours Ago | 01:20

Former pro-football player James Washington has done what most sports fans (and many professional athletes) can only dream of: He's played in the Super Bowl not once, but twice.



While Washington played on the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Redskins, he's most famous for his role as a safety for the Dallas Cowboys from 1990 through 1994. The team won two consecutive Super Bowls during that time.

Though it took years of personal work — grueling practices, workouts and study sessions to master plays — Washington recognizes that it wasn't only his own work that led him to success.



"I can't tell you how important mentors are," he tells CNBC.



Having your own personal team of people who support you is key to succeeding, whether in sports or your career, Washington says.