Super Bowl LI's real sticker shock comes from pop icon Lady Gaga's halftime performance fee, the website Money reported.
Her compensation: $0.
Lady Gaga will not receive any compensation for her performance, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The NFL says halftime show viewership lets artists reach a massive and engaged audience around the world.
"Pepsi also provides a season-long promotional program that provides tremendous exposure to our performers," the spokesman told CNBC in an email.
Gaga, who Money reports is releasing a new album soon, opened her performance with a medley of American patriotic songs before floating into the stadium and singing high-energy hits.