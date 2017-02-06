    Sports Business

    Gaga made $0 from her Super Bowl LI performance

    Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
    Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

    Super Bowl LI's real sticker shock comes from pop icon Lady Gaga's halftime performance fee, the website Money reported.

    Her compensation: $0.

    Lady Gaga will not receive any compensation for her performance, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The NFL says halftime show viewership lets artists reach a massive and engaged audience around the world.

    "Pepsi also provides a season-long promotional program that provides tremendous exposure to our performers," the spokesman told CNBC in an email.

    Gaga, who Money reports is releasing a new album soon, opened her performance with a medley of American patriotic songs before floating into the stadium and singing high-energy hits.

