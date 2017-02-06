Super Bowl LI's real sticker shock comes from pop icon Lady Gaga's halftime performance fee, the website Money reported.

Her compensation: $0.

Lady Gaga will not receive any compensation for her performance, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The NFL says halftime show viewership lets artists reach a massive and engaged audience around the world.

"Pepsi also provides a season-long promotional program that provides tremendous exposure to our performers," the spokesman told CNBC in an email.

Gaga, who Money reports is releasing a new album soon, opened her performance with a medley of American patriotic songs before floating into the stadium and singing high-energy hits.

