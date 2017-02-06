How Lady Gaga overcame career burnout and came back with a bang

If you saw Lady Gaga's acrobatic, drone-filled, firework-studded Super Bowl LI halftime show, you may not believe that the artist nearly quit her music career just a few years ago.

Stefani Germanotta, the powerhouse known as Lady Gaga, says burnout nearly ended her career and could have killed her.

"At the end of 2014, my stylist asked, 'Do you even want to be a pop star anymore?'" Germanotta tells Billboard Magazine. "I looked at him and I go, 'You know, if I could just stop this train right now, today, I would. I just can't. I need to get off now because I'm going to die.'"

Since her debut album "The Fame" dropped in 2008, Germanotta has become one of the biggest stars in the world, selling more than 10.4 million albums in the U.S. alone.

But career success came at a cost. The artists recalls that she was "overworked" and her pleas for time to rest were "ignored." In 2015, to the dismay of millions of fans, she announced her plans to retire.

Fast forward to 2017. Germanotta is back on the global stage, gearing up for a new world tour.

How did she bounce back from extreme burnout to find huge success?

The key was asking herself a crucial question: What do I really want to do?

"Once you start being mindful and really going, 'Do I actually want that?,' you start to feel empowered," she says. "You find your value."