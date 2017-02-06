Prince didn't have a will and neither do nearly 60 percent of Americans

Where there's a will ... why having those documents is essential Wednesday, 11 May 2016 | 12:03 PM ET | 04:13

Prince shocked estate planners everywhere when it was revealed after his death that he didn't have a will.

The Purple One was not alone. Only 42 percent of U.S. adults have a will, according to a survey by Caring.com, a website for family caregivers.

The top reason people gave for slacking off when it came to estate planning was that they "just hadn't gotten around to it," according to the survey of 1,003 adults conducted in late January.

That excuse may cut it if you are a seven-time Grammy winner, but for the rest of us, you probably need to at least have a will. Here are three steps to take to make life easier on your heirs: