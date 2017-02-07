Disney's Bob Iger explains why 'there's way too much pessimism about ESPN'

Iger outlined the strategies Disney is taking to adapt to the new marketplace: keeping ESPN's programming strong, and making sure it's launching on every new digital service.

"We believe that (digital TV services) is going to occupy a good part of the future. It's less expensive, easier to use, more mobile friendly." said Iger. Disney's already signed deals to include ESPN and other channels in Hulu's upcoming launch, as well as other unnamed services. (Google hasn't announced anything yet but is widely expected to launch a live TV bundle attached to YouTube.)

Iger also says at some point this year those digital subscribers will be fully measured and will have some impact on Disney's bottom line. Iger wouldn't disclose how many traditional subscribers have been lost or how many are expected, but said that Disney earns roughly the same from new digital services as it does from traditional bundles.

"The other thing that's important is when all these new channels launch we're in all of their homes," Iger added. "The notion of a skinny bundle that excluded ESPN is not the case in the new world order."

When it comes to the future of TV, it sounds as if Iger is re-evaluating everything, even his approach to ABC and ESPN's sizable ad business. "I think in today's world we have to be mindful of the number of commercial interruptions," Iger said.

Iger says ESPN may never break out as a stand-alone service, separate from digital and traditional TV bundles. Disney does intend to launch a multisports service direct to the consumer on the BAMTech platform, in which Disney has an ownership stake, some time in 2017. "That will include a number of ESPN products in it. And then we'll see where that takes us."



