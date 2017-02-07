How calling out a VP helped an entry-level employee become CEO of Xerox

Before Ursula Burns became the CEO of printing giant Xerox, she was an intern and then an entry-level engineer making less than $30,000 a year.
Her rise really began when she confronted an executive VP during a company meeting in 1989.
During the meeting, an employee asked why Xerox was so focused on diversity. Burns wasn't sold on the explanation given by the executive leading the session, CNN's Cristina Alesci reports: "She stood up, in front of everyone, and chided him for displaying a lack of passion and principles. Her comments led to an 'unfriendly' exchange between the two."