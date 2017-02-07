Copper prices climbed over 1 percent on Wednesday morning in Asia after global miner BHP Billiton said it planned to halt production at the Escondida mine in Chile due to a workers strike.

According to Reuters, production will stop at the world largest copper mine during a strike schedule to being on Thursday. The mine produced 6 percent of the world's copper in 2015.

Benchmark three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1.5 percent to $5,894.5 per metric ton and were trading around $5,882 at 10.30am HK/SIN time. They are still off a two-month top of $6,007 a tonne reached on Feb. 1.

China is the world's largest consumer of the red metal, with international prices recently up on prospects of a supply disruption. It is used in in everything from construction to telecommunications.

The impending strike comes as the main union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine said negotiations mediated by the Chilean government with the company have failed, Reuters reported.



"The company doesn't want to change its position, so we understand that there is nothing left to negotiate ... there is nothing left to talk about, we've already talked a lot and we are definitely going on strike," said union spokesman Carlos Allendes.

Escondida is majority-controlled by BHP, with Rio Tinto and Japan's JECO also holding stakes.

