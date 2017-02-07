Read this now: Travel ban | Tornadoes touchdown | Patriots parade

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

At the White House this morning, President Donald Trump met with sheriffs from around the country who had supported his candidacy. The president stressed national security during the meeting, claiming that his controversial travel ban was pivotal to the protection of the U.S.



Moving south, the National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in lower Louisiana. East New Orleans suffered downed powerlines and sever property damage, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Finally, Bostoncelebrated the Patriots' Super Bowl victory on Tuesday. Despite lousy whether, fans took to the streets en masse for a victory parade. Robert Kraft, the owner of the team, and star quarterback Tom Brady greeted thousands of fans as they rolled through the streets of Boston in an amphibious "duck boat."

