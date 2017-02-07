Read this now: Vaccines | Joe Biden | Obama and Branson

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:
Did you get your flu shot? Probably not, according to immunization experts. They released data Tuesday showing that only 44 percent of adults get their flu shot and a shocking four in five haven't gotten their tetanus, diptheria and pertussis (T-DAP) shot. Race, ethnicity and access to health insurance all influence how likely an adult is to have their vaccines up to date.
And after a brief hiatus, Joe Biden's on his way back to Washington. The former vice president was named the Benjamin Franklin presidential professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He'll lead the university's new Biden Center for diplomacy. The center will open in Washington later this year.
Moving south, the Charlottesville City Council has voted to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee in the city's Lee Park. The council also decided to rename said park.
Finally, Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson hosted Barackand Michelle Obama at his private island. The former president and Branson set out a challenge — could Obama learn to kite surf before Branson successfully figured out how to foilboard surf? Obama won the challenge.