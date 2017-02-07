Read this now: Vaccines | Joe Biden | Obama and Branson

And after a brief hiatus, Joe Biden's on his way back to Washington. The former vice president was named the Benjamin Franklin presidential professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He'll lead the university's new Biden Center for diplomacy. The center will open in Washington later this year.

Moving south, the Charlottesville City Council has voted to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee in the city's Lee Park. The council also decided to rename said park.

Finally, Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson hosted Barackand Michelle Obama at his private island. The former president and Branson set out a challenge — could Obama learn to kite surf before Branson successfully figured out how to foilboard surf? Obama won the challenge.

For more stories to watch, check out our last news brief.