San Francisco to be the first city in the country to offer free college

Today I am excited to announce w/Mayor + CCSF Trustees that we are making SF 1st city in nation to make City College free for our residents! https://t.co/rEiKKxVkFn

Under the proposed deal, which is expected to take effect in the fall, the city of San Francisco would provide the City College of San Francisco with nearly $5.4 million annually.

The two-year community college currently charges $46 per-credit. More than 28,000 students would benefit from the proposal, Kim says, and any resident who has lived in the city for at least a year would qualify.

The deal would also provide full-time low-income students who already receive fee waivers from the state $250 per semester. These funds could be used towards books, transportation and other costs.