Daymond John: 'Real entrepreneurs' will thrive under Trump, despite uncertainty

Daymond John, star of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" and entrepreneur behind the $6 billion urban street-wear brand FUBU, says that while a lot is changing in America right now under President Donald Trump, the challenge should please any real entrepreneur.

I "know there is a lot of uncertainty out there, but to a true entrepreneur, that doesn't matter. We have always had uncertainty," John said at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Wednesday.

"That's what an entrepreneur does. They wake up every single day and they deal with adversity."

Rather than see turbulent times as threatening, John said that "true entrepreneurs" will understand that they're a test, one that only the strongest will pass.