Former airline executive said air traffic control needs to be modernized

Airline CEOs visited the White House on Thursday to meet with the president and discuss the air traffic control system and aging airports.

Trump was critical of the nation's current transportation infrastructure, calling plane systems obsolete.

Gordon Bethune, former CEO and chairman of Continental Airlines, said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" the best way to fix aviation infrastructure in the country is by making the air traffic control system more efficient and "thereby saving billions of dollars of people's time and money."



He suggested a plan to privatize the system similar to other countries like Canada.