    Trump faces biggest federal debt surge since Truman

    Harry Truman (1884-1972), 33rd president of the U.S.
    After a blizzard of executive orders in his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump cautioned Thursday that his signature campaign promise of deep tax cuts for American business and households will take a little longer to unveil.

    For those in both parties who have been working for more than two decades to engineer the first full-blown overhaul of the U.S. tax code since 1986, the news came as no surprise.

    Since Trump first rolled out a series of broad brush tax proposals in the heat of last year's presidential election campaign, tax policy watchdog groups have been eagerly waiting for more details. Many of them agreed that Trump's initial proposals just didn't add up.

    Facing pressure to release a specific plan, after a blizzard of policy orders in his first two weeks in office, Trump promised a group of airline executives Thursday that a formal proposal is coming soon.

    "Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well," he said. "We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax," Trump said.

    But while Trump swept into office based on high expectations of tax relief for middle income workers, small businesses and global corporations, it remains to be seen how the administration plans to offset any cuts in the more than $3 trillion the Treasury collects every year to keep the government funded.

    To win approval from GOP budget hawks on Capitol Hill, the Trump administration will need to offset any proposal to lower taxes with offsetting cuts in spending. And, as many previous administrations have learned, there is little "discretionary" spending left to cut.

    More than two-thirds of every federal dollar of tax revenue is considered "mandatory" spending, much of which is off-limits. That includes Social Security, Medicare and interest on the national debt.

    For the last two decades, Congress and the White House have struggled to tame the growth of federal spending, with mixed success. The current strategy, the so-called "sequester," placed caps on the growth of spending categories.

    But those measures failed to address the surge in Treasury debt that followed the 2008 financial collapse, issued in part to prevent a deeper economic catastrophe.

    Between 2007 and 2016, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-partisan watchdog group, the national debt more than doubled as a share of GDP, from 35 percent to 77 percent.

    That means Trump begins his administration with higher debt than any president since Truman in 1945, when debt was 103 percent of GDP, according to the CRFB.


    Worse, a looming crisis is coming from the rise of interest rates from record-low level engineers by the Federal Reserve to revive the economy from the Great Recession. Even if the Treasury stopped borrowing new money tomorrow, the cost of paying interest to investors who hold the existing $19.9 trillion in federal debt has already begun to rise.

    Trump has proposed making up for lost revenues from tax cuts on individuals and corporations by taxing the huge pile of offshore corporate profits on the books of American companies seeking to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

    But it remains to be seen what those corporations will demand in return for paying taxes on profits that have been stashed overseas out of reach of current U.S. tax laws.

    Until more details are available, Trump's campaign tax pledges don't add up, according to an analysis by the conservative Tax Foundation. Even after factoring in the potential economic growth that might come from lower taxes, the group's recent analysis estimated a $10 trillion budget shortfall over 10 years from Trump's plan.

    Without massive spending cuts, that shortfall would likely have to be paid for with borrowing, further raising the mounting pile of Treasury debt outstanding. The added interest on that debt would further add to the budget shortfall, the Tax Foundation analysis found.