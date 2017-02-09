Trump faces biggest federal debt surge since Truman

After a blizzard of executive orders in his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump cautioned Thursday that his signature campaign promise of deep tax cuts for American business and households will take a little longer to unveil.

For those in both parties who have been working for more than two decades to engineer the first full-blown overhaul of the U.S. tax code since 1986, the news came as no surprise.

Since Trump first rolled out a series of broad brush tax proposals in the heat of last year's presidential election campaign, tax policy watchdog groups have been eagerly waiting for more details. Many of them agreed that Trump's initial proposals just didn't add up.

Facing pressure to release a specific plan, after a blizzard of policy orders in his first two weeks in office, Trump promised a group of airline executives Thursday that a formal proposal is coming soon.

"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well," he said. "We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax," Trump said.

But while Trump swept into office based on high expectations of tax relief for middle income workers, small businesses and global corporations, it remains to be seen how the administration plans to offset any cuts in the more than $3 trillion the Treasury collects every year to keep the government funded.

To win approval from GOP budget hawks on Capitol Hill, the Trump administration will need to offset any proposal to lower taxes with offsetting cuts in spending. And, as many previous administrations have learned, there is little "discretionary" spending left to cut.

More than two-thirds of every federal dollar of tax revenue is considered "mandatory" spending, much of which is off-limits. That includes Social Security, Medicare and interest on the national debt.