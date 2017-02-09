    US Markets

    S&P joins Nasdaq, hits record high; energy outperforms

    U.S. equities traded higher on Thursday as energy led advancers, but a vacuum of economic data and political uncertainty kept a lid on markets.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 50 points, with Nike contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced about 0.3 percent, with energy rising 0.7 percent, hitting a new all-time high. The Nasdaq composite also hit a fresh all-time high, rising 0.33 percent.

    The S&P 500, however, traded within a 1 percent range for the 37th consecutive session on Wednesday, its longest streak on record, according to data dating back to 1978.

    "Basically, the market is stuck in a tight trading range, and it's unlikely we'll see a catalyst to take us out of it," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Political worries are the factor keeping the market in this range."

    "Remove that, and the market would be up 3-to-4 percent," he said.

    Equities rose broadly following President Donald Trump's election, but have mostly traded sideways this year as investors look for clues about the administration's plans on corporate tax cuts, deregulation and government spending.

    "The SPX has been digesting its gains in a consolidation phase near its highs. Breakouts have outnumbered breakdowns in a reflection of healthy market breadth, or participation," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note.

    The economic calendar was a thin one Thursday, with only two major reports on hand. Weekly jobless claims fell by 12,000 to 234,000, below a consensus estimate of 250,000. Wholesale trade data for December showed a 1 percent increase on inventories.

    Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said U.S. interest rates can remain low throughout at least 2017, with no clear sense yet of whether the new Trump
    administration's policies will touch off higher inflation or growth.

    U.S. Treasurys fell Thursday ahead of a 30-year bonds sale, with the benchmark 10-year note yield rising to 2.359 percent and the short-term two-year note yield hovering around 1.16 percent. The 30-year bond yielded 2.98 percent.

    Overseas, European equities traded broadly higher, but French yields hit a two-week low amid growing political risk as far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen gains more traction.

    In an interview with The Economist, the head of sovereign ratings at Standard & Poor's said Le Pen's debt plan for France would trigger a default.

    "Investors are looking at French bond and equity markets closely and we think, a rating cut could stimulate a serious tumult in this space. We would expect the CAC40 to sell if there is a rating cut and investors could favour the German equity market," said Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist, in a note. He also said that Moody's, another rating agency, could downgrade France's debt.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

