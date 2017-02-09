S&P joins Nasdaq, hits record high; energy outperforms

U.S. equities traded higher on Thursday as energy led advancers, but a vacuum of economic data and political uncertainty kept a lid on markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 50 points, with Nike contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced about 0.3 percent, with energy rising 0.7 percent, hitting a new all-time high. The Nasdaq composite also hit a fresh all-time high, rising 0.33 percent.

The S&P 500, however, traded within a 1 percent range for the 37th consecutive session on Wednesday, its longest streak on record, according to data dating back to 1978.

"Basically, the market is stuck in a tight trading range, and it's unlikely we'll see a catalyst to take us out of it," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Political worries are the factor keeping the market in this range."

"Remove that, and the market would be up 3-to-4 percent," he said.

Equities rose broadly following President Donald Trump's election, but have mostly traded sideways this year as investors look for clues about the administration's plans on corporate tax cuts, deregulation and government spending.

"The SPX has been digesting its gains in a consolidation phase near its highs. Breakouts have outnumbered breakdowns in a reflection of healthy market breadth, or participation," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note.