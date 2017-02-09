Why Daymond John was convinced 'Shark Tank' would fail

"I never thought that Shark Tank would exist. Ever. I thought it was going to be a failure."

"I pitch Mark Burnett my ideas. We had eggs and bacon. Before he finishes his eggs, he shot down all three of my ideas," says John. "Now that I think of it, they were crappy."

Still, he didn't have cause to regret becoming the People's Shark, because John had been mistaken: There was an audience for watching business-people talk. A huge one.

"But then the show starts to last. And it starts to grow. And it starts to grow because, honestly, because of the men and women and kids who are watching the show," says John.

"Shark Tank" inspired a fresh wave of enthusiasm for entrepreneurship. Viewers drew inspiration from the stories about successful innovators.

"It's all the American Dreams being made and people were going on to all these other channels and networks going, 'Yeah, I really got the money. And yes, I am really in business,' says John. "And it started to grow these tentacles. And now eight years in, it's still doing amazing."

On Feb 24th, Shark Tank will celebrate the hundred millionth dollar being invested on the show, says John.

"I am really proud to be part of it."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

