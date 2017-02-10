Facebook agrees to audit of advertising data

Facebook said Friday it is "committing" to an audit by the Media Rating Council to verify the accuracy of some of the data it gives marketers.



In a blog post, the social media company also said it will provide more granular insights for marketers and advertisers, including milliseconds that an ad was on the screen and how long it was partially or fully on the screen. Marketers will also have more choices for buying video ads, including an option that is "compliant with the [Media Rating Council] video standard."



The effort to provide more accountability comes after several instances over the past year where Facebook — one of the top two digital advertising platforms in the world — said it had misreported key metrics for its ads. In December, publishers told CNBC that there was a need for more "universally accepted methodology" in digital advertising in general.

Facebook's advertising revenue shot up 53 percent last quarter from a year earlier as it continued to make more and more from each of its users. The company has 4 million advertisers.

— CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.