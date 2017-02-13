    Restaurants

    Here's where to get free food on Valentine's Day

    You don't need to spend a fortune to spoil your valentine on Tuesday. There are plenty of Valentine's Day freebies and deals at restaurants.

    Consumers are expected to spend $18.2 billion this year on Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.

    That figure is down from the record-high $19.7 billion that consumers spent last year.

    "Valentine's Day continues to be a popular gift-giving occasion even if consumers are being more frugal this year," Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the NRF, said in a statement. "Consumers will find that retailers recognize that their customers are looking for the best deals and will offer good bargains just as they did during the holiday season."

    Consumers are expected to spend $3.8 billion on an evening out, according to the NRF's research.

    "While fewer are planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, millions of shoppers will still make room in their budgets to spoil their loved ones," Pam Goodfellow, Prosper principal analyst, said in a statement. "Consumers can expect promotions on everything from flowers to date-night dinner packages in the coming days, leaving plenty of ideas for those looking to spoil their Valentines."

    Here's where to get free and discounted deals this Tuesday:

    • Auntie Anne's: Download the chain's My Pretzel Perks app and get a buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzel in original or cinnamon sugar.
    • California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35.
    • Chili's: Dinner for two is $20. Enjoy an appetizer and two entrees.
    • Fogo de Chao: Eat at Fogo de Chao on Valentine's Day and get a complimentary dining card to use on your next visit.
    • Hooters: Upload a photo of your ex to Hooter's website and shred, burn, bury or dart the image to get a coupon for 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings on Valentine's Day.
    • Lone Star Steakhouse: The steakhouse is offering a two for $20 deal, which includes an appetizer, two salads and two entrees.
    • McAlister's Deli: Kids eat free on Valentine's Day.
    • Mimi's Cafe: If you propose and get engaged at the cafe on Valentine's Day, you get a free three-course meal.
    • Morton's Steakhouse: Order steak and cold-water lobster for $56 through Tuesday.
    • Qdoba: "Pucker up" and get a buy-one-get-one entree from Qdoba. Kiss a significant other, friend, family member or yourself at the register to redeem the perk.
    • Schlotzky's: The chain is giving away free 3-ounce bottles of its signature hot sauce at restaurants nationwide on Valentine's Day. No purchase necessary.
    • Shoney's: The chain is offering a "2 for $24.99" couples deal for its special food bar. Singles eat for $12.99. All guests who purchase the food bar get a free hot fudge cake.
    • Steak n' Shake: Get a special Valentine's Day-inspired milkshake from Steak n' Shake for $3.69. Flavors include: Red Velvet, Oreo Red Velvet and Chocolate Covered Strawberry.
    • TGI Fridays: Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine.
    • Waffle House: Reserve a seat at Waffle House and enjoy dinner by candle light.
    • White Castle: Many locations will transform into a sit-down restaurant on Valentine's Day, with red tablecloths and champagne served in paper cups. But, you'll need a reservation.