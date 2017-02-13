Here's where to get free food on Valentine's Day

You don't need to spend a fortune to spoil your valentine on Tuesday. There are plenty of Valentine's Day freebies and deals at restaurants.

Consumers are expected to spend $18.2 billion this year on Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.

That figure is down from the record-high $19.7 billion that consumers spent last year.

"Valentine's Day continues to be a popular gift-giving occasion even if consumers are being more frugal this year," Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the NRF, said in a statement. "Consumers will find that retailers recognize that their customers are looking for the best deals and will offer good bargains just as they did during the holiday season."

