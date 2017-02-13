Shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen spiked more than 14 percent on Monday after Reuters reportedthat Restaurant Brands International had approached the fried chicken chain to express interest in an acquisition.



Popeyes intraday chart

Source: FactSet

If a deal materializes, the move could help the Georgia-based Popeyes reach more global diners and boost Restaurant Brands' already strong roster of restaurants.



Restaurant Brands, which owns Burger King and Tim Horton's, reported higher-than-expected earnings Monday morning as it topped same-store sales estimates and costs fell.The Oakville, Ontario-based company saw its stock rise up more than 5 percent after the Popeyes acquisition rumor.

Both Restaurant Brands and Popeyes declined to comment to CNBC, saying they do not comment on market rumors.