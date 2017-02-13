Two years ago Apple's market cap was $700 billion. Now, it's finally back

Apple has reclaimed its throne as the only $700 billion publicly-traded U.S. company.

Hitting a market capitalization of around $701 billion on Monday, Apple briefly crested the $700-billion level it last broke in February 2015. Apple swelled to near $770 billion in 2015, after shares hit an all-time intraday high of $134.54 a share in April 2015.

But in the 2016 fiscal year, Apple posted its first yearly revenue decline in 2001, as iPhone sales slumped from the year-ago period and revenue tumbled in China. By February 2016, Google-parent Alphabet briefly passed Apple to become the most valuable U.S.-listed company, at $547.1 billion.

To be sure, Apple was still one of the most successful American companies ever during that time period, especially to those that remember Apple's 1982 record low of 20 cents per share. Apple has added unrelentingly to its $246 billion mountain of cash.