Cramer Remix: Your roadmap to the rules of a new stock market   

    In Jim Cramer's perspective, there is no denying that the market has undergone a tectonic shift. The market is doing better because business is better, both in the U.S. and overseas.

    Stocks now have different catalysts than they used to, which means investors need to react differently if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Instead of dumping stocks on a rate hike, Cramer said to buy them.

    "Business has momentum. This market is saying that momentum will not be broken up by three rate hikes, nor by the president, nor Congress. It is a rising tide that is lifting almost all of the boats, except those that did best under Obama," the "Mad Money" host said.

    In the past decade, any time Fed Chair Janet Yellen spoke about raising interest rates, the market would plummet. Those days are now over, Cramer said. It is time to recognize that if the Fed tightens while business is doing better, it will not be a disastrous move, but instead be the validation that the market craves.

    Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks about the Federal Reserve's semiannual report during a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Just because Amazon has introduced its new Chime service for free online meetings, doesn't meaninvestors should sell any stock that has to do with the video conferencing world, Cramer says.

    "This notion of Amazon as some kind of all-knowing, all-seeing entity with God-like is becoming a very tired narrative," he said.

    While Cramer has tremendous respect for Amazon, he disagreed with the notion that every time Amazon works on something new that it will wreck the competition instantly.

    When T-Mobile CEO John Legere took over his company, he pledged that he would fix what he describes as a "stupid, broken, arrogant industry."

    "Every move we make, it's our intent that the whole industry move," Legere said.

    Legere acknowledged that his company does not have the same amount of money to spend on commercials as the competition does. Instead, T-Mobile's approach is to pick its moments, and do them big.

    John Legere
    Visa is best known as the company that operates the biggest electronic payment network on the planet. As the U.S. transitions from cash to credit and debit cards, there are still many other countries around the world that have not.

    Cramer spoke with Visa's CEO Al Kelly, who said that not only does Visa want to be a part of the adoption to cards, it also wants to be a part of the transition to the internet of things. For example, when a driver in a connected car goes to pay a toll or buy gas, Visa wants to be the payment solution to do so.

    "We simply want to integrate into that infrastructure and create a payment mechanism that ties into it," Kelly said.

    Shares of Flex are up 13 percent this year and skyrocketed 30 percent last year. While many view the company as a play on electronics manufacturing, it has actually undergone a large transformation in recent years, innovating to help customers create new products and provide expertise in every stage of the design, production and distribution process.

    Cramer spoke with Flex's CEO Mike McNamara, who explained the changing landscape of technology through the scope of the internet of things. He said that while everything has been connected to the internet for many years, what is different is that they are now intelligent and can provide real-time data.

    "You now have new data sources where you can actually build new business models on the back of that new data that you have in the field. So, the actual device itself is now intelligent," McNamara said.

    In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:

    AK Steel: "I'm going to continue to recommend Nucor."

    Enbridge Inc: "Two thumbs up. I like Enbridge! They've got the green light from President "pipeline" Trump. He loves them."

