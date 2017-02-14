Op-Ed: Want to trade gold rally? Go for silver

The rebound rally in gold is well established with a move above $1,220. The upside target is near $1,290. It's good to see the gold uptrend continuing, but the upside target delivers 5.7 percent profit. Rather than trade gold, there are more effective and profitable ways to trade this rebound. Gold's companion, silver, has similar characteristics but offers a higher return for the same behavior.

Silver lags the gold price behavior. Silver has a resistance level near $18.75 and then at $21.00. The $18.75 level is the equivalent to the $1,290 resistance level on the gold chart. Since silver lags gold, its price is only just moving above the Traders ATR breakout line near $17.30.

A breakout at this level has target near $18.72. This trade offers a 8.3 percent return compared with a 5.7 percent return from gold for the same price behavior move.

Silver has a longer term upside target of $21.00. That's 16.6 percent from the current price near $18.00.

Silver is slower to move, but it has more room to move and that delivers better profits. Note the silver price is shown in cents.