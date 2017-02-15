After hours buzz: TRIP, MOH, CSCO & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of TripAdvisor fell 4 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the travel booking site reported earnings that were below expectations. The company reported earnings of 16 cents per share, while 31 cents per share was projected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue also failed to meet analysts expectations, coming in at $316 million versus $327 million expected.

Molina Healthcare shares tumbled 14 percent after the company reported a loss of

$1.54 per share versus earnings expectations of 75 cents per share. The company reported $4.46 billion dollars in revenue, while Wall Steet expected $4.55 billion.

Shares of Cisco jumped 2 percent higher after the technology company exceeded earnings expectations on both the bottom and top lines. Revenue came in at $11.58 billion and earnings were reported as 57 cents per share. Both numbers are ahead of the Street's estimate of 56 cents per share and $11.56 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Kraft Heinz dropped 2 percent lower after the company reported earnings above expectations. Earnings were 91 cents per share, beating 88 cents per share projected and revenue came it at $6.86 billion versus $6.74 billion expected by analysts according to Thomson Reuters estimates. Although the quarter's numbers were larger than expected, net sales were reduced by 3.7 percent year-over-year and decreased in all four global regions.







