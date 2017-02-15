Cisco earnings: 57 cents vs expected EPS of 56 cents

Cisco reported second-quarter earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts expectations.

The company reported earnings of 57 cents per share on $11.58 billion in revenue. Analysts expected Cisco to report earnings of 56 cents per share, adjusted, on revenue of $11.56 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

In January, the San Jose, Calif.- based company agreed to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, marking its biggest acquisition since 2012. In its Wednesday statement, Cisco said it expects the deal to close in the fiscal third quarter.

The global networking company announced last August it would cut 5,500 jobs, or 7 percent of its global workforce, starting in 2017, as it restructures to focus on key priority areas such as security, internet of things, collaboration and cloud services.

CEO Chuck Robbins said last month he expects the new presidential administration to be good for dividends, mergers, buybacks and job creation.

— CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.