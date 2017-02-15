The key reason why one CEO says a good entrepreneur is never happy

Becoming an entrepreneur was never the goal for Hamid Hashemi, founder and CEO of high-end theater chain iPic Entertainment.

The goal "was just survival," he tells Adam Bryant of the New York Times. Hashemi, who was born and raised in Iran, moved to the U.S. in 1978 with $700.



"When you come to this country as a foreigner, you don't have all the safety nets that you have when you grow up here," he says. "If you don't make it, you don't live. It's as simple as that."



Hashemi made it. In 1984, he founded Muvico, a chain of movie theaters based out of Florida. After being pushed out of his own company in 2005, Hashemi launched iPic from scratch. Since, he's opened 15 luxury theaters in nine states.

