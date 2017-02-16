The results are in and the thimble is out.

Ahead of Toy Fair, Monopoly-owner Hasbro has revealed that the iconic thimble token will be removed from the game.

As part of the brand's "Monopoly Token Madness" campaign, more than 4 million people voted to decide which eight tokens should be part of the next iteration of the game. Folks were given more than 50 options, including old favorites like the shoe, top hat and Scottie dog and new designs like a T-Rex, rubber duck and an emoji.

Hasbro has yet to name which token will be replacing the thimble, but it will unveil all eight tokens on March 19, a day it dubs World Monopoly Day. Updated versions of the game will be available in August.

It's no surprise that Hasbro is seeking to update the 84-year-old game. When it comes to toys, the game segment has seen tremendous sales growth in the last year, up 20 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to the NPD Group.

This isn't the first time that Hasbro has held a contest to create a new edition of the game. In 2013, the company held a "Save Your Token" vote to determine which classic token would be replaced. The iron was ditched and a cat charm took its place.