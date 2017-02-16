    Restaurants

    The kitchen is closed: Support and anger over 'Day Without Immigrants'

    In cities around the countries, restaurants are closing their doors for one day to stand with immigrants.

    Dubbed "A Day Without Immigrants," the nationwide event is a combination of a protest and a strike. It is in response to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, which has included a pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border and enact a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

    "First of, I am an immigrant myself," Andy Shallal, founder of Busboys and Poets, a restaurant, bar and bookstore chain located in the D.C. area, told CNBC. "There are pivotal moments when standing on the sidelines is not an option. This is one of those moments. This is why I decided to close all Busboys and Poets locations on Thursday, Feb. 15 in solidarity with 'A Day Without Immigrants.' "

    Chefs, restaurant owners, staff members and patrons have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the movement. Here's what they are posting:

    In support of our staff members protesting as part of "A Day Without Immigrants", Dziupla will be closed tomorrow. We are proud to stand with the individuals and businesses participating in this boycott, yet immensely saddened that a protest of this nature is even a necessity. Our restaurant, our city—our very nation was built by hardworking immigrants. We are the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of immigrants. They are our family, friends, neighbors and coworkers. WE are immigrants. And we are all Americans. We urge everyone in our community of Williamsburg and beyond to support our Latino and immigrant neighbors participating in tomorrow’s crucial boycott. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope we have your understanding. #ADayWithoutImmigrants #SpreadLoveItsTheBrooklynWay

    Open 364 days a year. #adaywithoutimmigrants #dotherightthing #hope #aldocafegreenport

    #adaywithoutimmigrants #fight #shoplocal #kcmo

    #adaywithoutimmigrants #nobannowall

    #ADayWithoutImmigrants Standing in #solidarity #resist the crackdown

    Of course, not everyone is supporting this protest.

