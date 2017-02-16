The kitchen is closed: Support and anger over 'Day Without Immigrants'

In cities around the countries, restaurants are closing their doors for one day to stand with immigrants.

Dubbed "A Day Without Immigrants," the nationwide event is a combination of a protest and a strike. It is in response to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, which has included a pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border and enact a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

"First of, I am an immigrant myself," Andy Shallal, founder of Busboys and Poets, a restaurant, bar and bookstore chain located in the D.C. area, told CNBC. "There are pivotal moments when standing on the sidelines is not an option. This is one of those moments. This is why I decided to close all Busboys and Poets locations on Thursday, Feb. 15 in solidarity with 'A Day Without Immigrants.' "

Chefs, restaurant owners, staff members and patrons have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the movement. Here's what they are posting: