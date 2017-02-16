    Politics

    Trump's first choice backed out, so here's the short list of who could be Labor secretary

    President Donald Trump is once again shopping for a Labor secretary after Andy Puzder's Wednesday withdrawal.

    The CKE Restaurants CEO withdrew his nomination ahead of his confirmation hearing amid mounting bipartisan opposition. In a statement, Puzder did not specify why he dropped out but noted that he made the decision "after careful consideration and discussions with my family."

    Trump now has to choose a replacement amid a slog to confirm his other Cabinet nominees. Puzder's withdrawal also comes as the White House deals with the aftermath of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's resignation.

    Here are Trump's potential Labor picks as reported by multiple media outlets citing administration officials:

    Peter Kirsanow 

    Peter Kirsanow, attorney and member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, arrives for a meeting with then-president-elect Trump at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.
    Getty Images
    Peter Kirsanow, a Cleveland-based attorney, served on the National Labor Relations Board for two years after appointment by George W. Bush. He is currently a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

    Kirsanow met with Trump at his New Jersey golf club in November to discuss labor issues. At the time, Kirsanow told Cleveland.com that the pair did not discuss specific policy issues facing the Trump administration, but instead talked about labor issues more generally.

    Trump asked Kirsanow about his position that "illegal immigration has an adverse effect on the wage and employment levels of unskilled Americans and particularly black males," he told Cleveland.com.

    R. Alexander Acosta 

    R. Alexander Acosta is another NLRB veteran reportedly considered by the Trump administration. He served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and as a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

    Trump met with Acosta on Wednesday night, according to Bloomberg and Fox News.

    Joseph Guzman

    Joseph Guzman serves as a labor relations professor at Michigan State University. He was part of Trump's Hispanic advisory council during his presidential campaign.

    Guzman visited Trump Tower last month and also reportedly met with Trump on Wednesday.

    Catherine Templeton

    Catherine Templeton served as South Carolina's labor secretary and led its health department. She was appointed by Gov. Nikki Haley, who is now Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

    Templeton visited Trump Tower in December. Trump will meet with her on Friday when he visits South Carolina, according to Bloomberg and Fox.