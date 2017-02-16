Watch: Trump says 'I inherited a mess' at first solo news conference as president

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump holds his first solo news conference as president on Thursday afternoon.

Trump is set to announce Alexander Acosta as his new Labor secretary choice at the press conference, NBC News reported.

Acosta is the dean of Florida International University College of Law and was a member of the National Labor Relations Board. He also served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and as a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, meaning the Senate previously confirmed him for jobs three times. Acosta, who attended Harvard Law School, clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito when he was an appeals judge.

The event also comes amid lingering questions about the circumstances that led to the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on Monday. Some Democrats have called for a deeper investigation into contacts that Flynn and other Trump aides reportedly had with Russian officials.











