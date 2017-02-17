Billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg's manifesto on the importance of building a global, connected community, released Thursday, included the admission that Facebook has made some serious mistakes.

Zuckerberg apologized for those errors.

Management experts agree it's important for leaders to own their missteps swiftly and without passing the blame.

So did Zuckerberg's letter accomplish its goals? We asked several experts to dissect his apology. Here's what they had to say.

FIRST, WHY WAS ZUCKERBERG APOLOGIZING?

About two-thirds through the lengthy letter, Zuckerberg says Facebook's existing content regulation strategies are not sophisticated enough for the current political climate.

In particular, he pointed out mistakes Facebook made in removing videos capturing police violence that were important to the Black Lives Matter movement and in removing iconic photo "The Terror of War."

"We've seen this in misclassifying hate speech in political debates in both directions — taking down accounts and content that should be left up and leaving up content that was hateful and should be taken down," says Zuckerberg. "This has been painful for me, because I often agree with those criticizing us that we're making mistakes."