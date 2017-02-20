Greek Crisis? Talk to someone else: Eurogroup’s Dijsselbloem

Greece is on the path to recovery and anyone who thinks otherwise can talk to someone else, the euro zone's leading finance minister has insisted.



Speaking to CNBC in Brussels ahead of Eurogroup's meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece, the group's president, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said that everyone was committed to strengthening the recovery efforts of Greece, adding that it is in the joint interests of the "whole euro zone."

His comments come amid speculation that the embattled Greek economy could soon default on its debts and be forced out of the single currency union in what commentators have termed 'Grexit'.



The country has struggled with escalating debt in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008 and has been heavily reliant on international bailouts from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.