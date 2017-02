Shares of Apple hit an all-time high in intraday trade Tuesday, extending recent gains into record territory after nearly two years without a new high.

The stock traded about half a percent higher above $136 a share as of 11:01 a.m., ET.

Apple set a closing record of $135.72 a share Friday. Earlier last week, the iPhone maker's stock surpassed a prior record set in April 2015 of $134.54 a share.