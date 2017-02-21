Movies, coding and animatronic animals: 6 trends from NY Toy Fair

The annual New York Toy Fair offers a preview of the hottest trends in the toy industry, touting big names like Hasbro, Mattel, Lego and Crayola, and revealing up-and-coming toymakers.

Last year, the toy industry grew 5 percent, reaching $20.4 billion, according to the NPD Group. This growth was buoyed by strong sales for collectibles, games and puzzles and outdoor and sports toys.

From beloved brands like Marvel and Star Wars to break-out hits like Pie Face, the show gives a preview of what kids will be putting on their wish lists during the holidays.