If I'm being honest, moving to Costa Rica wasn't something I had planned. I wasn't completely unhappy with my life in New Jersey. My job as a business-development manager for a software company was easy enough and I had a 9-to-5 schedule with weekends free.
My free-spirited wife Susan was the catalyst behind our move. One day she came home and told me she had quit her job of 25 years as a hotel executive and wanted to move somewhere tropical. Our kids were all grown up, we had very little holding us back…and I figured that maybe we'd have a better life, doing the things we love in year-round tropical weather.
Within a few short months, we had sold our home, cashed in some modest investments, packed whatever we could into five suitcases, and boarded a plane to Costa Rica.
Today, we live in the Pacific coast town of Tres Rios. Our home is on a mountainside, hidden by lush tropical jungle. We have a faint view of the ocean but the Coranado River can be heard rushing below. We're only a 10-minute drive from one of the area's most popular beaches, Playa Ventanas. We're also close to the popular beaches of Dominical, Uvita, and Ojochal.