Facebook shares hit all-time high

Mark Zuckerberg's social network keeps shattering records.

Shares of Facebook's stock hit an all-time intraday high on Wednesday for the second time in February, reaching $136.13, past the $135.49 price per share record set on Feb. 2.

If it holds its gains into the close, it could beat its all-time closing price of $134.20, set on Feb. 8.

Facebook is one of many tech companies to reach record levels this year — Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Microsoft also summited new peaks. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq all hit record highs this month, despite trading in relatively narrow range for most of 2017.

Facebook posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings at the beginning of the month, reflecting a spike of advertising revenue during the holiday season, as more brands looked to prod online shoppers.