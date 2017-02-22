As tensions between the Trump administration and China ebb and flow, companies dependent on Taiwan are considering repositioning some operations in their global supply chains. One is Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, a crucial Apple supplier that makes iPhones in mainland China and employs roughly 1 million of its citizens.

To win favor from the new administration, Foxconn's founder Terry Gou has said the company could partner with Apple and invest $7 billion in the U.S., suggesting a factory could be built in Pennsylvania — a Rust Belt state that helped elect Trump.

Following this, the chairman of rival Taiwan-based iPhone assembler Pegatron said it was prepared to expand its American operations by "three to five times" if necessary, according to local reports. And Quanta Computer, the world's largest maker of notebook computers and a supplier of servers for Dell and Hewlett Packard with deep roots in Taiwan, said it would double its America-based server assembly operations, building on its existing plants in Tennessee and California.

