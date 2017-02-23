Advertisements are coming to Facebook Live

Soon your Facebook Live experience can come with a brief message from a sponsor.

The tech company said Thursday on its blog that its live-streamers can opt to include ads into their broadcasts. The ads, which can last up to 20 seconds each break, can start after the first four minutes of the live-stream, and then reoccur at least every five minutes.

"Whether on Facebook or off, we're committed to continuing to work with our partners to develop new monetization products and ad formats for digital video," Facebook's vice president of partnerships, Nick Grudin, said in a statement to CNBC. "It's early days, but today's updates are a step towards this goal."

The video ad plan is another move toward taking on online video giant YouTube, and allows creators a way to monetize their videos. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company's latest quarterly call that he sees video as a "mega trend," with consumer video offering a wealth of ad opportunities.

Pages or profiles in the U.S. can qualify for Facebook Live ads if they have 2,000 or more followers and have reached 300 or more concurrent viewers on one of their recent Facebook Live sessions. Videos that have 300 more concurrent viewers can opt into the program.

The company also announced that publishers on its Audience Network, which places ads from Facebook's advertising partners on other websites and apps, can make money from in-stream video ads off of its platform.