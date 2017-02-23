How to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees online before Sunday

If you want to watch this year's Best Picture nominees before Oscar Sunday, you can mostly do so from the comfort of your couch.
Unlike the years before, many of the films are available through streaming platforms negating the drive to the movie theater. Here's how to catch the nominees on your own schedule:
- "Manchester by the Sea" (which is the first film distributed by an online platform to get nod for Best Picture): Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube
- "Hell or High Water": Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube
- "Moonlight": Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube
- "Hacksaw Ridge": Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube
- "Arrival": Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube
You'll still have to head to theaters to catch "La La Land," "Hidden Figures," "Lion" or "Fences" before Sunday. However, they are all available for pre-order on the platforms mentioned above so if you sit tight, you'll be able to see them soon from your device.