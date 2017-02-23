    ×

    Technology

    How to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees online before Sunday

    A still from Manchester by the Sea an Amazon original film
    Source: Mongrel Media
    A still from Manchester by the Sea an Amazon original film

    If you want to watch this year's Best Picture nominees before Oscar Sunday, you can mostly do so from the comfort of your couch.

    Unlike the years before, many of the films are available through streaming platforms negating the drive to the movie theater. Here's how to catch the nominees on your own schedule:

    You'll still have to head to theaters to catch "La La Land," "Hidden Figures," "Lion" or "Fences" before Sunday. However, they are all available for pre-order on the platforms mentioned above so if you sit tight, you'll be able to see them soon from your device.

    O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson, from "O.J.: Made in America."
    Source: ESPN Films
    O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson, from “O.J.: Made in America.”

    This year, online distributors got more attention as legitimate film distributors, earning the most nominations the platforms have ever gotten. If your eyes haven't glazed over after the Best Picture nominees, check out their films:

    • "13th" (Best Documentary Feature nominee, distributed by Netflix): Available on Netflix
    • "White Helmets" (Best Documentary - Short Subject nominee, distributed by Netflix ): Available on Netflix
    • "Extremis" (Best Documentary - Short Subject nominee, distributed by Netflix ): Available on Netflix
    • "The Salesman" (Best Foreign Language Film nominee, distributed in the U.S. by Amazon Studios): Available for pre-order from Amazon
    • "4.1 Miles" (Best Documentary - Short Subject nominee, distributed by NYTimes.com): Available on NYTimes.com, Vimeo, and YouTube
    • "Joe's Violin" (Best Documentary - Short Subject nominee, distributed by the New Yorker): Available on NewYorker.com
    • "O.J.: Made in America" (Best Documentary Feature nominee, distributed by ESPN Films): Available on WatchESPN and Hulu, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company (which owns ESPN), 21st Century Fox, Comcast, and Time Warner

    Note: CNBC's parent company is NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast.

