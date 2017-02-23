How to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees online before Sunday

If you want to watch this year's Best Picture nominees before Oscar Sunday, you can mostly do so from the comfort of your couch.

Unlike the years before, many of the films are available through streaming platforms negating the drive to the movie theater. Here's how to catch the nominees on your own schedule:

You'll still have to head to theaters to catch "La La Land," "Hidden Figures," "Lion" or "Fences" before Sunday. However, they are all available for pre-order on the platforms mentioned above so if you sit tight, you'll be able to see them soon from your device.