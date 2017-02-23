How Richard Branson, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and 13 other leaders start the day

If you want to be a billionaire, try living like one.

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, drinks green tea twice a day and exercises fanatically. Jeff Bezos, the chairman and CEO of Amazon, sleeps eight hours a night. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, often skips breakfast. Oprah Winfrey meditates.

This is all according to information compiled and illustrated by the Omnicore Digital Marketing Agency. Check out the productivity-boosting daily habits and morning rituals of some of the most iconic leaders of our time.