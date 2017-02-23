These 10 stocks trailing the market's record run may soon catch up, Jefferies says

With the market reaching records almost on a daily basis, some investors may worry they missed out on the rally.

Jefferies said there are still compelling investment opportunities in stocks that lagged the market this earnings season and shared a list of its favorite ideas to its clients.



"Major US indices are at all-time highs and S&P earnings have beaten estimates again, but there are many single names that haven't fared as well," the firm's research team wrote Thursday. "The release of bad news, especially when it pertains to a temporary issue, can provide a good tactical opportunity to buy a stock. Bad news can help to de-risk shares, reduce what may have been crowded positioning and remove an overhang."



The team identified 10 Jefferies buy-rated stock ideas, where analysts are confident in the long-term fundamentals and where the company underperformed the S&P 500 during the recent earnings season.



Here are the 10 names that made the Jefferies' recommended list.