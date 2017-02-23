This is how 5 self-made billionaires beat stress

Americans are more anxious now than they have been at any other time in the past decade, research by the American Psychological Association shows.

Professionals are working longer hours, leaving vacation days unclaimed and worrying about family and politics.

It's important to find ways to relax, even if it doesn't seem like you have the time or mental energy to do so.

If you're looking for ways to squeeze relaxation into a jam-packed schedule, take note of how 6 self-made millionaires and billionaires de-stress:



1. Bill Gates reads for one hour every day

